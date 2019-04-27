Van Arthos, Theodore D. MALTA Theodore "Ted" D. Van Arthos of Malta passed away on April 25, 2019. Ted was born in Queens, the son of Greek immigrants. He was predeceased by his wife Vivian Van Arthos. He graduated from Flushing High School and later Queens Community College with a degree in civil engineering. He spent most of his working life in construction. First building houses with his father-in-law, then for HUD and later a project manager for North Shore University Hospital (now Northwell Health) on Long Island. Ted served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the latter half of World War II. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Ward (Richard Rathbun) of Middle Grove; and his granddaughters, Danielle Ward (Christopher Price) of Salt Lake City, and Christine Ward of Middle Grove. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Lori LiCastri of New Paltz, and several nieces and nephews. Ted lived a long, fruitful life. He is loved by many. Ted touched many hearts in his 92 years in this world, and no doubt was greeted with open arms by the many loved ones who passed before him. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation by going to saratogahospital foundation.org/donate-now or to the Malta Veterans Appreciation Program. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 27, 2019