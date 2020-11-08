Robinson, Theodore F. Jr. SELKIRK On November 2, 2020, Theodore F. Robinson Jr., 82 of Selkirk, passed away. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Ruth Franz Robinson; father of Derek (Ginger) Robinson, Dorinda (Stephen) Savoca, Theodore (Renee) Robinson III, and Kellieann (Howard) Austin; the greatest Pop to all his grandchildren, Rebecca, Brennan, Kayla, David, Daniel, Ryan, Marc and Kristine; and his great-grandchildren, Gianna, Lucas, Giuliana, Hanna, Tegan, and Mackenzie. Besides his family, Ted's greatest joy was to spend time in the garage, working on anything that had a motor. He prided himself on his ability to fix anything, a talent which he passed down to his sons. Ted enjoyed building and flying R.C. model airplanes and made many friends doing that. He was a member of the Selkirk Fire Department from the day he moved to Selkirk in 1968. Ted was a stock car enthusiast and enjoyed going to the races with his many friends in the firehouse and later with his son Teddy and grandson David. For years he rode, fixed, and restored snowmobiles and antique cars. He enjoyed going to the casino with his daughter Kellieann and her husband. From high school Ted served in the National Guard. He started his lifelong career as a talented mechanic and machinist at Gochee's Garage in Delmar. He continued that career at the Schaefer Brewing Company and eventually retired from the state of New York Office of General Services. Ted was a giving and selfless person; in the afterlife, he has donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Albany Medical College. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. He loved his rescue dogs, Peanut and Lily, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 11th Hour Canine Rescue, P.O. Box 2297, Wilton, NY, 12831 or by going to their website www.11thhourrescueny.org
