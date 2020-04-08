Edwards, Theodore J. "Rooster" ALBANY Theodore J. "Rooster" Edwards, age 88, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Wetumpka, Ala., the son of the late Ira and Mary Edwards. He was predeceased by his siblings, Will Ned Edwards, Alma Banks, Felton Edwards and Ira Lois Williams. Teddy, as he was also known by, was best known as being a local independent trash man in Albany. He proudly served as a medical and surgical technician in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was a dedicated father to his children and a surrogate father to the neighborhood kids. Teddy is survived by his children: Theo Edwards and Bessie Edwards, both of Rensselaer; sister, Arlene Young of Colonie; his grandchildren: Nisani Parker and Jayla Bonds; two sisters-in-law: Juanita Edwards and Lois Edwards. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Veterans Miracle Center,10 Interstate Ave., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020