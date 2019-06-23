Mauger, Theodore J. BRADENTON, Fla. Theodore J. Mauger, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Bradenton. Born on July 23, 1935, in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Philibert and Theodora Turner Mauger. Ted graduated from St. Columba High School in 1953 and began working in the electrical wholesale field. He managed Ontario Supply Corp., Cohoes and Allied Electric, Watervliet. Upon retirement he moved to Palmetto, Fla. Ted was a member of K of C, American Legion and Moose, VFW, in Palmetto and Cohoes-Waterford BPOE (New York). His involvement in the Elks was near and dear to him, as he served on various committees involving bazaars, bingo, newsletters, trustee, etc. He was past exalted ruler, Elk of the Year and a life member. He had served as an usher at Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto. Ted is survived by his wife, Jean (Jennings, Jordan); his children, Suzanne Mauger of Cohoes, Roxanne (Dominic) Pafundi of Gibsonton, Fla. and Teddy Mauger of Clearwater, Fla.; along with stepson, Timothy (Nancy) Jordan of Galivants Ferry, S.C.; grandchildren, Krystal Pafundi, Victoria (Paul) Guijarro, Lillie Mauger of Florida, Dominic Pafundi of North Carolina, Timothy (Kristen) Jordan and Jon Jordan of Schenectady; as well as his sister, Sister Phyllis Mauger, CSJ of New York. His parents, brother, Robert and his son, Thomas, preceded him in death. A memorial Mass was held in the Holy Cross Catholic Church of Palmetto, with cremains being placed in their garden. Donations may be made to Elks Major Projects, making checks payable to the Cohoes-Waterford Elks, identifying Ted Mauger on the memo-line, P.O. Box 308, Cohoes, NY, 12047.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019