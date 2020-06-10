Wells, Theodore J. LATHAM Theodore J. Wells, 87 of Latham, beloved husband of Vera L. Wells, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Rosewood Gardens, in Troy. Born in Cohoes on March 19, 1933, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Casabonne) Wells. Ted married Vera L. Skidmore February 23, 1986, and together enjoyed over 34 years together. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Ted was a carpenter, working in the construction trade for Joseph R. Wunderlick until retiring in 2003. Ted was a dedicated servant to the community of Latham all his life. He was a member of the Latham Fire Depart for over 56 years and a member of the "Old Timers Club." He also served as a volunteer for the North Colonie Ambulance for 10 years. As an avid hunter, he was also an instructor in gun safety. Survivors include wife Vera L. Wells of Latham; and his daughters, Karen (Mark) Minick and Lynn Skidmore. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Leah Jordan and Mark Joseph Minick. Ted was also predeceased by his son, Theodore Joseph "Joe" Wells Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 12, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. For directions, information, to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.