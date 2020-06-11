Wells, Theodore J. All officers and members of the Latham Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary are requested to meet in full dress uniform (with a mask) at Latham Station #1 on Friday, June 12, at 5 p.m. to proceed to the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home to pay last respects to life member, Theodore Wells. Richard Barlette President Vincent Giovannone Chief Diane Burega Aux. President
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.