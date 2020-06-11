Theodore J. Wells
Wells, Theodore J. All officers and members of the Latham Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary are requested to meet in full dress uniform (with a mask) at Latham Station #1 on Friday, June 12, at 5 p.m. to proceed to the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home to pay last respects to life member, Theodore Wells. Richard Barlette President Vincent Giovannone Chief Diane Burega Aux. President


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
JUN
13
Interment
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Teddy was a life long friend from our early days in elementary school. We had great memories of being very close friends. I feel terrible that I-cannot be there for his final good by. Rest in piece my friend , you will be missed by all. Warren & Anmette
Warren Hopson
June 10, 2020
Hey Ted, Wait in the truck I got this. RIP
Joe Bianchini
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
Very nice gentleman. I served in the army with him in 1954. Thank you for your service Ted, and rest in peace.
Charles Rifenberick
Friend
