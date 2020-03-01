Mauger, Theodore "Teddy" Joseph CLEARWATER, Fla. Teddy passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Clearwater. Born on February 5, 1961, in Niskayuna, he was the son of the late Theodore J. and Constance Bavaro Mauger of Cohoes. Teddy graduated from Shaker High in 1979. He worked in auto parts sales for Wezel. After moving to Florida, he worked as a FEMA contract agent. He went on to do a home improvement business and carpentry. His daughter Lillie was the light of his life. He loved cars, fishing and playing guitar. Having picnics at the beach with Lillie and his faithful dog Bear is what he loved the most. Teddy is survived by his daughter Lillie Mauger of Port Richey, Fla.; his sisters, Suzanne Mauger of Cohoes, and Roxanne (Dominic) Pafundi of Gibsonton, Fla.; his nieces, Krystal Pafundi of Riverview, Fla., and Victoria (Paul) Guijarro of Tampa, Fla.; his nephew Dominic Pafundi of Raleigh, N.C.; his aunt Phyllis Mauger CSJ of Watervliet; his cousins, Michael (Bonnie) Mauger and family of Pottstown, Pa., and Carla (Sean) Bavaro and family of Schenectady. Teddy was predeceased by his parents and his brother Thomas J. Mauger. A memorial will be held in Clearwater, Fla. at a future date for family and friends.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020