Pershyn, Theodore "Ted" NISKAYUNA Theodore "Ted" Pershyn of Niskayuna entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1928, in the lower east side of New York City to Ksenia (Guralny) Pershyn and Michael Pershyn. He lived in Brooklyn for 18 years. He loved being a "New Yorker." His accent carried through to the end. His pronunciation of "chawklet" and "kaysh" can still be heard in our heads. In order to attend Stuyvesant High School, you had to take an entry test, one of the hardest in the city. Passing the test and working while in high school thus began his journey as a civil engineer. In July of 1946, he enlisted in the Army for two years, his stint started with the Basic Signal Corps in Fort Dix, N.J. then Radio Repair School in Fort Monmouth, N.J. (although he signed up to be a paratrooper?). Being close to home allowed him to see his family and friends in the city on the weekends. Then he went to A.S.A. (Army Security Agency) in Vint Hill Farms Station in Virginia, finally ending at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia where he was discharged from the Army Air Force. He started classes at the University of Florida, earning an associate degree, then moved back to his beloved New York City to earn a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in civil engineering at New York University. He worked summers and one year at the Port Authority of New York. As a career engineer he started out as a job superintendent/estimator for White Construction in New York City. Ted was introduced to his future wife through a set up with mutual friends. Ted and Helen got married in 1957 while he was working for White Construction and moved to Syracuse. After White Construction, he worked for twelve years as a general contractor for The Harvey Company of Utica, and Gilbane Building Company of Providence, R.I. In 1964, Mr. Pershyn worked for State University Construction Fund as a project coordinator. In 1972, he joined New York State Urban Development and was construction manager of their western regional office in Rochester. Ted lived in his "state car," commuting from Syracuse to Rochester and the western regions of New York building 6,000 housing units. In 1980, while working for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill as a staff architect for the Northeast Railroad Project, he was part of a team that improved the corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston with a two-billion-dollar budget. The family left Maryland in 1984 when Ted rejoined SUCF until his retirement in 1998; he was the senior project coordinator. His 30 years working for various New York State agencies lead to a lot of travel throughout the state. He made many friends along the way from Raquette Lake to Buffalo, Delhi, Alfred, Stoney Brook and lots of other campuses. In those travels solid friendships were created; which would include people to hunt and camp with. Ted was able to travel throughout the United States, Canada and Europe as well as his parent's homeland of Ukraine. Wherever he went, family was part of the visit; reaching out to people was his forte. Helen and Ted's home was a safe haven and home for many people of all ages who were in need; humble, yet so very generous. The Pershyn Palace, as it was nicknamed, made everyone who crossed the threshold knew that they had a roof over their head, a good meal, money to spare and most importantly the love to make all those who entered part of the family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Helen his wife of 62 years; his daughter, Alex Fenner of Yucca Valley, Calif.; daughter Anne Marie aka Amy Pershyn of Niskayuna; his son Mark Pershyn, his wife Jill and their children, Nicholas Walter, Phoebe Rose and Brandon Pershyn of Rensselaer; and his niece, Martha Kamichoff and family of Clark, N.J. He is also survived by many cousins, godchildren and family throughout the U.S., Canada and Ukraine; and when we say family, we mean all the people who touched Ted's life and he touched theirs. We would like to thank all of his doctors whom he had on direct dial who entrusted their cellphone numbers to him and reassured him of exactly where he stood. Ted will be remembered as an upfront, honest, tell it like it is generous man. He was the corner stone of generosity and caring for others. Friends are respectfully invited to call at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 Third St. Troy on Thursday, November 5, from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. followed by a service commencing at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church or a charity of your choice
. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com