D'Aloia, Theodore "Teddy" R. SARATOGA SPRINGS Theodore "Teddy" R. D'Aloia, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Saratoga Springs on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Troy on October 29, 1937, Teddy was the youngest of thirteen children of the late, Michael and Incornata (Parletta) D'Aloia, both of whom emigrated from Italy and resided in Mechanicville. He was a graduate of Mechanicville High School in 1955 and SUNY Oneonta, where he earned a B.S. in education in 1960. At SUNY he met Maria Palladino and they married in 1962. Teddy taught in South Colonie and Valley Stream, Long Island, before joining the Saratoga Springs School system in 1964. During his 34 year tenure there, he received his master's degree from SUNY Albany and served as a classroom teacher, math teacher and principal of Schools 2, 4 and Division Street School. While growing up in Mechanicville, a city where many were known by nicknames, his was "Dotso." He served as an altar boy at the Assumption Church and delivered newspapers in a red wagon throughout his school years. He loved sports and was awarded the Mr. Red Raider title when he graduated from high school. Teddy also enjoyed fishing, pool, cards, betting horses and numbers and of course, Italian food. As part of a large family, he developed a gregarious personality which bode well for him throughout his life, especially when he tended bar at Panza's Restaurant at the lake during the summer and at the Saratoga Track as a bartender and maitre'd. He loved interacting with customers and that led to many lasting friendships. As Grandpa Teddy, he loved most to be with his grandchildren. They rode the tractor, painted benches, fished in the State Park and raked leaves under his command. By the pool, he was their lifeguard when they learned to swim. He taught them top play gin rummy and poker and honed their skills until they finally beat him at this own games. He was always their co-conspirator when they looked for that extra sweet treat. Retirement brought more time for volunteer work and travel; his favorite destinations being, Aruba and Italy. He and Marie also became snowbirds, traveling to Boynton Beach, Fla. for the season. There he enjoyed golfing daily, competing in the bocce leave, playing poker with the guys and having good times with both new and old friends. It was a good life. Teddy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria (Palladino) D'Aloia; his daughters, Deanne (Jovan) of Queens, Alicia of Brookline, Mass., Krista Busnach (Michael) of Newton, Mass. and Susan of Singapore; as well as his four grandchildren, Petar, Sophia, Gianna and Isabella. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael, Julia Brownell and Barbara and Dolores of the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph, Angelo, Umberto, Anthony and Mary VanChance. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Avenue. Memorial donations in Teddy's name may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019