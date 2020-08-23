1/1
Theodorus "Theo" VanderHoeven
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodorus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VanderHoeven, Theodorus "Theo" SCHENECTADY Theodorus "Theo" Adrianus Fredericus VanderHoeven, 87, died peacefully at home on August 18, 2020. Born in 1933 in Jakarta, Indonesia, he was the son of a Dutch Naval Officer and a Javanese woman. After World War II, Theo and his family moved to the city of Wateringen in the Netherlands. Theo worked in Eindhoven, where he met his future wife Liesbeth VanderWeide. He emigrated from the Netherlands to New York City in 1958, where he married Liesbeth in 1960. Theo earned a bachelor's degree at Brooklyn College, and a master's degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Columbia University. He did postdoctoral work at the University of Michigan and worked as a professor at Baltimore Medical School as well as Albany Medical College for many years. Theo was an avid soccer fan, and was a referee and volunteer coach for recreational soccer teams in the Guilderland area. He was a religious man who regularly attended Mass at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister. Theo was a unique combination of intellect, faith and humility and will be missed. Theo leaves behind his wife, Liesbeth; daughter Johanna; sons, Albert (Rosanna) and Jeffrey (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Alanna, Isaac, Carter and Hudson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, from 12 - 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will immediately follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. See NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Interment
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved