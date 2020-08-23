VanderHoeven, Theodorus "Theo" SCHENECTADY Theodorus "Theo" Adrianus Fredericus VanderHoeven, 87, died peacefully at home on August 18, 2020. Born in 1933 in Jakarta, Indonesia, he was the son of a Dutch Naval Officer and a Javanese woman. After World War II, Theo and his family moved to the city of Wateringen in the Netherlands. Theo worked in Eindhoven, where he met his future wife Liesbeth VanderWeide. He emigrated from the Netherlands to New York City in 1958, where he married Liesbeth in 1960. Theo earned a bachelor's degree at Brooklyn College, and a master's degree and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Columbia University. He did postdoctoral work at the University of Michigan and worked as a professor at Baltimore Medical School as well as Albany Medical College for many years. Theo was an avid soccer fan, and was a referee and volunteer coach for recreational soccer teams in the Guilderland area. He was a religious man who regularly attended Mass at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister. Theo was a unique combination of intellect, faith and humility and will be missed. Theo leaves behind his wife, Liesbeth; daughter Johanna; sons, Albert (Rosanna) and Jeffrey (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Alanna, Isaac, Carter and Hudson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, from 12 - 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will immediately follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. See NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.