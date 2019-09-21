Theophlius Nelson

Obituary
Nelson, Theophlius ALBANY Theophlius "Steve" Nelson, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. He leaves behind his wife, Lesley Nelson; six children, Noel, Jerome, Devon, Jermain, Kemar and Anna Stacia; one sister, Valda Bryan; two brothers, Johnathan (Daphne) Forbes and David (Pearl) Nelson; stepdaughter, Natalie Johnson; and her children, Jordan and Josiah; stepsons, Brandon Langston and Shaun Langston; twelve grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie with a service beginning at 12 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 21, 2019
