Theresa A. Lavigne
Lavigne, Theresa A. HALFMOON Theresa A. Lavigne, 71 of Hudson River Road, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Frances Chaplek Krutka. She was a 1967 graduate of Cohoes High School. Theresa had been employed at both Boscov's and Price Chopper in Clifton Park. She enjoyed bowling with Eenie and many others, polka dancing with Helen and many others, going to the Racino and watching the band Donnie P. and Celebration. She was a communicant of All Saints on the Hudson. Survivors include her devoted husband, Alfred L. Lavigne; and her loving children, Robert J. Lavigne (Michelle) of Mechanicville, Barbara L. Gallagher (John) of Loudonville and Kenneth J. Lavigne (Carissa) of Mechanicville. She was the sister of Edward Krutka of Cohoes; and proud Babu of Ashley and Levi Lavigne, Bronson, Sheldon and Carson Gallagher. She was the sister-in-law of Roslyn LaMora (the late Michael), Gerald Lavigne (Jeannine), Joan Hines (George), Bernice Dillon (Michael), John Lavigne (Maureen) and Linda Hannon (Dr. Edward). She will be missed by her friend Joanne. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to the Community Hospice of Saratoga. Funeral services will be on Friday at 12 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family on Friday prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy limitations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2020.
