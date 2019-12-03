Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Vautrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. Riel Vautrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa A. Riel Vautrin Obituary
Vautrin, Theresa A. Riel COHOES Theresa A. Riel Vautrin, 89 of Cohoes, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Cohoes, she graduated from Catholic Central High School. Daughter of the late Harvey and Bertha Rivet Riel. She worked in sales at the Touch of Lace in Cohoes for many years. A former member of St. Joseph's Church and was president of St. Joseph's Activities Club and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. A member of the Cohoes Columbiettes Council #192. Wife of 70 years to the late Raymond A. Vautrin who passed away on December 17, 2018. She is survived by her children, David R. Vautrin (Joann Kerr) of Washington, Mass. and Michael A. (Susan) Vautrin of Cohoes; her grandchildren Michael Vautrin, Jeffery Vautrin, Michele Jacobs and Nicole Vautrin; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Funeral, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes, on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now