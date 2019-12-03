|
Vautrin, Theresa A. Riel COHOES Theresa A. Riel Vautrin, 89 of Cohoes, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Cohoes, she graduated from Catholic Central High School. Daughter of the late Harvey and Bertha Rivet Riel. She worked in sales at the Touch of Lace in Cohoes for many years. A former member of St. Joseph's Church and was president of St. Joseph's Activities Club and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. A member of the Cohoes Columbiettes Council #192. Wife of 70 years to the late Raymond A. Vautrin who passed away on December 17, 2018. She is survived by her children, David R. Vautrin (Joann Kerr) of Washington, Mass. and Michael A. (Susan) Vautrin of Cohoes; her grandchildren Michael Vautrin, Jeffery Vautrin, Michele Jacobs and Nicole Vautrin; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Funeral, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes, on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019