Aiezza, Theresa WATERVLIET Theresa Aiezza, 89, entered eternal life Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Carmella DiNola Ucci. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of Salvatore "Sal" Aiezza. Theresa graduated from the former Philip Schuyler Sr. High School and retired from New York State Higher Education. She was a member of the Catholic War Veteran Post 1181 Auxiliary and the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society Auxiliary. She was the devoted mother of Sally Ann Shields (Sam), Carmen Aiezza (Colleen), and Mary Jo Brown (Mark); cherished grandmother of Courtney Gelish, Cayelan Morris (Michael), Nicholas Aiezza and Timothy Aiezza (Casey). Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Theresa's family Tuesday, April 16 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services will be announced in tomorrow's newspaper. Those wishing to remember Theresa in a special way may send a contribution to , 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019