Aiezza, Theresa WATERVLIET Theresa Aiezza, 89, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Carmella DiNola Ucci. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of Salvatore "Sal" Aiezza. Theresa graduated from the former Philip Schuyler Sr. High School and retired from New York State Higher Education. She was a member of the Catholic War Veteran Post 1181 Auxiliary and the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society Auxiliary. She was the devoted mother of Sally Ann Shields (Sam), Carmen Aiezza (Colleen), and Mary Jo Brown (Mark); cherished grandmother of Courtney Gelish, Cayelan Morris (Michael), Nicholas Aiezza and Timothy Aiezza (Casey), Andrew Marino, and Gregory Marino; and great-grandmother of Ellie and Evangeline Aiezza. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Theresa's family on Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Wednesday, April 17, at 9:45 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Delaware Avenue Worship Site at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Theresa in a special way may send a contribution to , 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019