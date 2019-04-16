Theresa Aiezza

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Mary Jo, I was just searching FB for you and your mother..."
    - Maureen Burger
  • "Sal and Family, We are so deeply sorry for your loss. ..."
    - Diana Spenard
  • "Sal - we are so sorry to hear. Please know you and your..."
    - Ed & Terri Burns
  • "Dear Sally & Family, We are so sorry for the loss of your..."
    - Mike & Kathy Mizener
  • "MaryJo, I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom, she was such a..."
    - Lydia Marlow

Aiezza, Theresa WATERVLIET Theresa Aiezza, 89, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Carmella DiNola Ucci. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of Salvatore "Sal" Aiezza. Theresa graduated from the former Philip Schuyler Sr. High School and retired from New York State Higher Education. She was a member of the Catholic War Veteran Post 1181 Auxiliary and the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society Auxiliary. She was the devoted mother of Sally Ann Shields (Sam), Carmen Aiezza (Colleen), and Mary Jo Brown (Mark); cherished grandmother of Courtney Gelish, Cayelan Morris (Michael), Nicholas Aiezza and Timothy Aiezza (Casey), Andrew Marino, and Gregory Marino; and great-grandmother of Ellie and Evangeline Aiezza. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Theresa's family on Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Wednesday, April 17, at 9:45 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Delaware Avenue Worship Site at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Theresa in a special way may send a contribution to , 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com

logo


logo
Funeral Home
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.