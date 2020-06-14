Theresa Alice "Teri" Stevens
1930 - 2020
Stevens, Theresa "Teri" Alice SARATOGA SPRINGS Theresa "Teri" Alice Stevens died on June 10, 2020, at home in Saratoga Springs, attended by her two sons and daughter-in-law. She was a lifelong resident of Saratoga County. Theresa was born on March 24, 1930, to William and Marie Yvonne Bouchard Hebert, French Canadian immigrants, at her maternal grandmother's home in Smithville, N.Y. She was raised in Schuylerville and graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1947. She married James E. Stevens Jr. on January 30, 1949, at Notre Dame de Lourdes rectory in Schuylerville. She first worked at the Van Raalte Textile Mill on High Rock Avenue in Saratoga where she met her husband. Then she worked at Espey Manufacturing Company, where she worked on an electronic part that was used in the first manned space flight to the moon. Then she worked at Skidmore College Admissions Office from which she retired. She was also self-employed in Avon sales, clowning, and storytelling. She attended Hudson Valley Community College where she studied clownology, and Tenkara Karate School. She also took a course at Saratoga BOCES for body car repair and, with the guys in the class, repaired her car with which she hit a deer. She entertained scores of people under the clown names of Here, There, Everywhere, or Ida Know for over thirty years, She was a member of Clowns of America International, Electric City Clown Alley, Happy Valley Clown Alley, Saratoga Springs Senior Center Board of Directors, Saratoga Turf Talkers Toastmasters International, Society for the Detection of Horse Thieves, Glens Falls Operetta Club, Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Women's Club, Capital District Mental Health Players, Saratoga Hospital Legacy Society, Richards Brothers and Daddy Dick Fan Club, and Northeast Storytelling. She received a State of New York, Capital District Mental Health Players Award; from the Electric City Clown Alley (ECCA) Founders Award for enthusiasm for the art of clowning, Founders Award, 2008 Clown of the Year Award; and the Shorty Award in 2000. She was nominated twice as the Clowns of America International Clown of the Year. She served as a cub scout den mother, a co-president of Electric City Clown Alley, and a board member of the Saratoga Springs Senior Center. She taught clown arts at Hudson Valley Community College, Saratoga Springs Senior Center, and various clown workshops and meetings throughout the United States. She volunteered at Saratoga Performing Arts as an usher, Saratoga Springs Senior Center as an officer, as the conductor of the Young at Heart Chorus. Her hobbies were knitting sweaters and socks for family, making flannel pajamas, house coats, and Christmas stockings for her young family, baking and cooking, needlepoint, square dancing, belly dancing, clowning, toastmasters, and storytelling. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her youngest son, Patrick; as well as her sister, Matilda DiNovo in 2007; and last March her first cousin, Leona Mayton, who was 102 years young. She is survived by three children: Thomas of Dallas, Texas, Karen of Hoosick Falls, and Joseph (Janie) of Bothell, Wash.; one brother, Leo Hebert of Vero Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Cindy Stevens (Josh) Thenhaus of Renton, Wash., and Robert Stevens (Rachel) of Mill Creek, Wash.; two step-grandchildren, Ryan Orth (Gail) of Burien, Wash., and Christa Orth (Ali Cotterill) of Brooklyn; five great-grandchildren, Leilah and Jaidyn Thenhaus, Garnet and Edgar Orth, and Rhiannon Stevens; and two nephews. The family will have a celebration of life later T.B.D. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saratoga Senior Center or NAMI Eastside in Redmond, Wash. You may go to www.burkefuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook, leave a sentiment and post pictures.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
The family at Storehouse Church would like to send our condolences to the Stevens family. We love Tom and felt like we knew Theresa through his life. She lived such a full life and touched so many people--what a bright light, full of life, good humor, and personality! We pray strength and comfort for every family member during this difficult time.
Ann-Marie High
Friend
June 13, 2020
A lovely lady, always smiling. Ill always remember her. Cherish the memories. My sincere condolences to Tom and family.
Keith Ruhman
Friend
June 13, 2020
"T" as I called her, became a grandmother to me, weeks after becoming her neighbor. She accompanied me on so many adventures throughout Saratoga County. Always bringing everyone so much joy and love. I miss my friend so very much, and our neighborhood will not be the same. This is going to take time to get used to , as the summers in Saratoga always included Theresa . I love you T, God Bless you
Matthew Goguen
Friend
June 12, 2020
Tom, thank you for sharing "Mom" with me over these past few years. Her love of life was, and always will be, absolutely contagious - it's one of the great legacies she bequeathed to all of us. Lord, we thank you for her life, her love, her legacy, and the knowledge that "Ida Know" is now experiencing all the joys of Heaven - no doubt dressed up in her best clown outfit, continuing to bring laughter everywhere she goes. I am praying that your heart will find comfort in knowing that altho this separation is very painful, it is but temporary - and the reunion to come will last for eternity.
Bobbette
Friend
