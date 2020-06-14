Tom, thank you for sharing "Mom" with me over these past few years. Her love of life was, and always will be, absolutely contagious - it's one of the great legacies she bequeathed to all of us. Lord, we thank you for her life, her love, her legacy, and the knowledge that "Ida Know" is now experiencing all the joys of Heaven - no doubt dressed up in her best clown outfit, continuing to bring laughter everywhere she goes. I am praying that your heart will find comfort in knowing that altho this separation is very painful, it is but temporary - and the reunion to come will last for eternity.

Bobbette

Friend