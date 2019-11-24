Arcodia, Theresa and Anthony Sr. CATSKILL Theresa and Anthony Arcodia Sr. of Catskill, married for 66 years, both died within hours of each other at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Anthony was born July 20, 1929, in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of the late Cono and Calogera (Spagnolo) Arcodia. Anthony served in the United States Army. Theresa was born February 28, 1930, in Queens, N.Y., the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Linda (Battista) Visceglia. Anthony married Theresa on April 25, 1953. Anthony was a patrolman with the New York City Police Department for 25 years, and worked together with Terry at Green Lake Homestead for many years before their retirement. Formerly of Richmond Hill, Queens, together Tony and Terry raised their five children, Patricia (Philip) Kenyon, Nicholas (Eileen) Arcodia, Carol (Andrew) Scheriff, Anthony (Sheila) Arcodia, Diane (Paul) Johnson; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Terry is also survived by a sister, Maria Bornschein; and a brother, Donato Visceglia. Tony is also survived by two sisters, Ida Cippitelli and Nancy (Michael) Figliolo; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tony and Terry lived their lives caring for their family and each other, and devoted to their faith. Relatives and friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Traver & McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Fr. Steve Matthews will be officiating. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Catskill. The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Coates and his team, and the staff on M-5 and MICU units at Albany Medical Center. Memorial donations in Tony and Terry's name may be made to the Albany Medical Center Hospital Foundation.



