Kondas, Theresa Ann BALLSTON LAKE Theresa Ann Kondas, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in Brooklyn on September 1, 1937, to Vincent and Sophie Rewekant. Theresa worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles and feeding the birds in her backyard. Her greatest joy was her family and she treasured the time she spent with them, cooking meals, playing with her grandkids, nieces, nephews and the family pets, and creating precious memories. She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Sophie; and her siblings, Agnes, Marie, Eugene and William. Theresa is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Kondas; children, JoAnn Malatesta (Thomas), Kenneth Kondas (Bonny Fox), Gerald Kondas (Carolyn) and AnnMarie Gibbons (Howard); grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Larissa, Tessa, Tyler, Jared, Rebecca, and Hope; brothers, Ronald Rewekant (Barbara) and Vincent Rewekant; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, July 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required per CDC guidelines. Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions in memory of Theresa may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
