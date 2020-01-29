Ostrander, Theresa E. ALBANY Theresa E. Dietz Ostrander, 85 of Albany, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Theresa was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Joseph Dietz and Rose Kot Dietz. She lived here all her life. She was employed for many years by the New York Telephone Company. She and her late husband Bill enjoyed polka dancing, and together they traveled several times to Hawaii with the Happy Louie polka band. They also enjoyed other travels including Nashville, Tenn., and numerous other bus trips. Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband William W. Ostrander. She is survived by her sister Josephine "Jo" Przybylowski and her husband Ronald of Schenectady; as well as other extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020