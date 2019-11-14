Fitzgerald, Theresa SARATOGA SPRINGS Theresa "Tess" M. Fitzgerald, 92 of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. She was born in New York City and was the daughter of the late Dr. Albion and Theresa Dougherty Fitzgerald. Tess was the dear sister of Stanley Fitzgerald and Catherine (Joseph) Giordano. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, Ushers Road and Route 9, Round Lake. Visitation will be on Friday in the church prior to the Mass, commencing at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019