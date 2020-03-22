Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Frances (Cosma) Boor. View Sign Service Information Baxter-Andrew Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 (518)-346-0787 Send Flowers Obituary

Boor, Theresa Frances (Cosma) LOUDONVILLE Terri Cosma Boor, powerful sculptor in stone and bronze, generous philanthropist, mentor to students, magnificent Italian cook, wonderfully entertaining raconteur, and a longtime resident of Loudonville, died at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy on March 17, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 101st birthday on January 29. Terri was born in Utica to Dominica Cosma and Salvatore Mazzara whose loving family included brothers, Frank, Anthony and Salvatore; and sisters, Leonida, Emma and Maria. She is survived by many nieces and nephews including Karen Oliver of Clifton Park, Barbara Woolwine Hudson of West Virginia, Laura Lee Sipliv of Ohio, and Dr. Paul Boor of Galveston, Texas. She married Edward Milan Boor in 1953, who supported and encouraged her artistic interests and creative directions. Her training involved studies with regional area sculptors including Henry DeSpirito, Robert Blood and Anthony Padovano. After her husband died in 1978, she immersed herself in the arts as both participant and patron, joining the board at Yaddo, helping support the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and focusing on her modeling and stone carving skills. Beginning in 1984, Terri took courses at the University at Albany with sculptors Edward Mayer and Roger Bisbing. She became part of a vibrant community of graduate sculptors from Italy, Turkey, South Korea and all over the U.S. She watched and learned from them, took many of them under her wing, fed them, helped buy their materials, and inspired them with her own disciplined work ethic. Her very accomplished, sensitive stone carvings were donated to academic programs and cultural institutions and installed in locations all over the campus and the region. When plans for a new sculpture facility for the department of art and art history were announced, Terri provided an endowment for program support, fellowships, scholarships and visiting artists that solidified her place in the arts community of the University and Capitol region. The Boor Sculpture Studio was dedicated in 2002 and continues to be a model facility for art making and a wonderful legacy for Terri, reflecting a lifetime devoted to the arts. She was recently honored by the American Italian Heritage Museum and Cultural Center for her many significant contributions. Terri's smile, warmth, sense of humor and generosity brought many into her circle; Barbara Regan and Anna Connor were two such people. Neighbors first, they became friends and subsequently caregivers and then compassionate companions who made Terri's last years, relocations and transitions and final days at the Eddy, where the staff was also devoted to her, filled with goodness. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Entombment will take place in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Donations in her name may be made to the American Italian Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in Albany. Funeral arrangements made by Baxter-Andrew Funeral Home of Schenectady. To express condolences visit







Boor, Theresa Frances (Cosma) LOUDONVILLE Terri Cosma Boor, powerful sculptor in stone and bronze, generous philanthropist, mentor to students, magnificent Italian cook, wonderfully entertaining raconteur, and a longtime resident of Loudonville, died at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy on March 17, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 101st birthday on January 29. Terri was born in Utica to Dominica Cosma and Salvatore Mazzara whose loving family included brothers, Frank, Anthony and Salvatore; and sisters, Leonida, Emma and Maria. She is survived by many nieces and nephews including Karen Oliver of Clifton Park, Barbara Woolwine Hudson of West Virginia, Laura Lee Sipliv of Ohio, and Dr. Paul Boor of Galveston, Texas. She married Edward Milan Boor in 1953, who supported and encouraged her artistic interests and creative directions. Her training involved studies with regional area sculptors including Henry DeSpirito, Robert Blood and Anthony Padovano. After her husband died in 1978, she immersed herself in the arts as both participant and patron, joining the board at Yaddo, helping support the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and focusing on her modeling and stone carving skills. Beginning in 1984, Terri took courses at the University at Albany with sculptors Edward Mayer and Roger Bisbing. She became part of a vibrant community of graduate sculptors from Italy, Turkey, South Korea and all over the U.S. She watched and learned from them, took many of them under her wing, fed them, helped buy their materials, and inspired them with her own disciplined work ethic. Her very accomplished, sensitive stone carvings were donated to academic programs and cultural institutions and installed in locations all over the campus and the region. When plans for a new sculpture facility for the department of art and art history were announced, Terri provided an endowment for program support, fellowships, scholarships and visiting artists that solidified her place in the arts community of the University and Capitol region. The Boor Sculpture Studio was dedicated in 2002 and continues to be a model facility for art making and a wonderful legacy for Terri, reflecting a lifetime devoted to the arts. She was recently honored by the American Italian Heritage Museum and Cultural Center for her many significant contributions. Terri's smile, warmth, sense of humor and generosity brought many into her circle; Barbara Regan and Anna Connor were two such people. Neighbors first, they became friends and subsequently caregivers and then compassionate companions who made Terri's last years, relocations and transitions and final days at the Eddy, where the staff was also devoted to her, filled with goodness. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Entombment will take place in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Donations in her name may be made to the American Italian Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in Albany. Funeral arrangements made by Baxter-Andrew Funeral Home of Schenectady. To express condolences visit sbfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close