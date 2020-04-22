Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Geneveve Sim. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Sim, Theresa Geneveve ALBANY Mrs. Theresa Geneveve Sim, also known as Sister T, was called home to glory on April 17, 2020, at her home in Albany at the age of 75 years, after a long battle with health complications. Her final day on this earth was spent surrounded by loved ones both near and far with painful yet joyous farewell messages to a fiercely loved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and a cherished friend. Her peaceful countenance as she rested on her last day was an indication of a beautiful journey she was about to undertake to a place where there is no more pain but peace and joy. Mummy, or Sister T as most affectionately called her, was a beautiful person inside and out and was always willing to come to the aid of any person in need. She had a heart of gold and was the embodiment of a generous spirit. To quote Winston Churchill, "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." Mummy made a life by always giving without expecting anything in return. Theresa Sim was born in Danielstown, Essequibo to the late Magdalene McLennan and Thomas McLennan. She was the eldest of nine children which naturally endowed her with tender motherly love and she never ceased to play the mother role to her younger siblings. In her earlier years she attended the St. Agnes Anglican School and later, Granville Commercial School where she received certification in secretarial courses from Pitman Examinations Institute in London. She also obtained a catering certificate from the Institute of Adult and Continued Education, University of Guyana in 1990, which led to the opening of her own restaurant, "Kitchen Table." In her adult years, Theresa worked at several organizations in Essequibo. Her first job was at Reviros Bicycle, which was also where she first met the love of her life, her late husband Rupert Sim. She also worked at the Ministry of Works, Barclays Bank and later became an accounts payable supervisor at Guyana Electric Corp (GEC). After migrating to the United States in 1997, a determined Theresa decided to go back to school to attain her G.E.D. since she saw that as the only way to make a decent life in the U.S.A. She went to school while working at Citizen Bank, which is a testament to her drive and tenacity. Theresa later furthered her studies and obtained her C.N.A. certifications, which culminated to a career at the Villa Mary Nursing and Rehab. Center as a nurse's aid until retirement. On July 3, 1971, Theresa married the love of her life, the late Rupert Sim, and moved to Richmond Village, Essequibo Coast, where they were blessed with five children, Yonnette, Allison, Lisa, Ricardo and Alowyn. She was the mother of her adopted children Marva Sim, Deniese Sim and Ryan Corwyn Mc Lennan; and godmother to Nicolette Roach and Kelly Young. Her love and devotion to her children has left an invisible yet indelible mark and you see it from the way they treat each other. She sacrificed everything to give her children the best possible life. This motherly love was extended to her grandchildren, her in-laws, her friends and all who she encountered. Theresa showered all of her grandchildren with love and support from the very first grandchild to the last. She was a major support system and activist in her community in both Guyana and the United States. In Guyana, she operated a distribution center for the Food for The Poor, which was a nonprofit organization that provided meals and resources for the less fortunate. In addition, she was an active member of the Henrietta Catholic Church which she attended from childhood up until she migrated. When she migrated to the United States, she continued her spiritual practices at Black Apostle Catholic Church and Saint Francis of Assisi Parish. Theresa volunteered her time and energy to help change and better the lives of people around her. Her life will always be celebrated, and she is loved by everyone she encountered. She was an angel on earth, and she gained her wings in Heaven. Mrs. Theresa Sim is survived by her children: Yonnette Sim, Allison Sim, Lisa Sim, Ricardo Sim and Alowyn Sim; her adopted children: Marva Sim, Deniese Sim and Ryan Corwyn McLennan; her siblings: Millicent Bowen, Maria Daniels, Philomena McLennan, Brian McLennan, Paula McLennan, John McLennan, Denis McLennan and Paul McLennan; her grandchildren: Saeeda Ayube, Ebony Nkrumah, Makala Morris, Sayyed Ayube, Jordan Sim, Ethan Nkrumah, Jadon Sim and Shaka







