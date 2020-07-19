Demers, Theresa L. TROY Theresa L. Demers, 95, passed away on July 16, 2020. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Caisse) Demers and Foster Demers. She worked for New York State for 43 years and retired in September 1985. She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary T. Charbonneau; her canine granddaughter Pumpkin; dear friends, William Loetterle IV, Susanne Loetterle; and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford, NY at 11 a.m. July 23, 2020. Those who wish may make donations in Theresa's memory to the Peripheral Nerve Sheath Sarcoma Research at the Dana-Farber Institute of Cancer or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.