1/1
Theresa L. Demers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Demers, Theresa L. TROY Theresa L. Demers, 95, passed away on July 16, 2020. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Caisse) Demers and Foster Demers. She worked for New York State for 43 years and retired in September 1985. She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary T. Charbonneau; her canine granddaughter Pumpkin; dear friends, William Loetterle IV, Susanne Loetterle; and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by several brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford, NY at 11 a.m. July 23, 2020. Those who wish may make donations in Theresa's memory to the Peripheral Nerve Sheath Sarcoma Research at the Dana-Farber Institute of Cancer or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved