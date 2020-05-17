Woods, Theresa L. Garceau COHOES Theresa L. Garceau Woods, 92, passed away at Diamond Nursing & Rehab Center, Troy, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late George and Bernadette Daigneault Garceau. Theresa graduated from St. Joseph's School and then she worked in the Cohoes factories in the Harmony Mills. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's church in Cohoes until it closed. Theresa lived all of her life in Cohoes until her husband died. She moved to Elm Street, Watervliet, N.Y. until she entered Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Troy. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Woods; her siblings, George, Jr., Oscar, Eugene, Alfred J, Madeline and Cecile. Also, her nephew, Donald Duclos; and sister-in-law Anita Duclos; also her nephews, Michael J. and Daniel K. Garceau. She is survived by her nephews, Robert Duclos, David W. Garceau (Annemarie); niece-in-law Catherine Duclos; and sister-in-law Cecilia M. Garceau; and grandnieces Elizabeth and Samantha Garceau. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Theresa's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 17 to May 18, 2020.