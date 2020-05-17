Woods, Theresa L. Garceau COHOES Theresa L. Garceau Woods, 92, passed away at Diamond Nursing & Rehab Center, Troy, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Elm Street, Watervliet, N.Y. until she entered Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Troy. David W. Garceau (Annemarie); niece-in-law Catherine Duclos; and sister-in-law Cecilia M. Garceau; and grandnieces Elizabeth and Samantha Garceau. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Theresa's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 17 to May 18, 2020.