Woods, Theresa L. Garceau COHOES Theresa L. Garceau Woods, 92, passed away at Diamond Nursing & Rehab Center, Troy, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Elm Street, Watervliet, N.Y. until she entered Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Troy. David W. Garceau (Annemarie); niece-in-law Catherine Duclos; and sister-in-law Cecilia M. Garceau; and grandnieces Elizabeth and Samantha Garceau. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Theresa's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com