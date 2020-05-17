Theresa L. Garceau Woods
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woods, Theresa L. Garceau COHOES Theresa L. Garceau Woods, 92, passed away at Diamond Nursing & Rehab Center, Troy, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Elm Street, Watervliet, N.Y. until she entered Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehab Center in Troy. David W. Garceau (Annemarie); niece-in-law Catherine Duclos; and sister-in-law Cecilia M. Garceau; and grandnieces Elizabeth and Samantha Garceau. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Theresa's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved