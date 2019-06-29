Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. Downing. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson South Church 121 North Main Street Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Downing, Theresa M. MECHANICVILLE Theresa M. Downing, 96 of Pawling Ave, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Born on April 24, 1923 in Stillwater, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Angeline Cuilla LaPietro and wife of the late Charles Downing. A Mechanicville High School graduate, Tessie started her career as a young woman working for the Army Depot and later for many years at the Watervliet Arsenal. She retried and unsatisfied with not working, resumed her career as an administrative assistant for the NYS Department of Tax and Finance where she worked until she fulfilled her career. Tessie was an inspiration to anyone that was blessed to have known her. She led a very active lifestyle with a love for hunting, fishing, and swimming. Most notably, Tessie, at age 95, was the star participant of her aerobics class. A woman never blessed with children of her own, Tessie relished in the joy of having her nieces and nephews as a part of her life. They and their families meant the world to her and the love shown to her completed her life. She will be fondly remembered for her wisdom, sharp wit, and generosity of spirit. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her siblings Gail Downing, Annette Hathorne, Anna Taylor, Mary DeVito and John and Frank LaPietro as well as niece Melissa Garceau and nephew Robert Taylor. Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Angela (Charles) Rajeski, John (Carol) DeVito, John (Sharon) LaPietro, Maryanne Butler, Paula Downing (Mike Behan), Donna (Dave) Turco and Robert (Nancy) LaPietro and their families. The family would like to express their love and thanks to Tessie's best friends, Donna and MaryBeth, who were with her until her last day. Also, heartfelt gratitude to her caretakers, Maryellen, Mary, Kelly, Barb, Arlene, and Jill who were truly her angels these last six months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson South Church, 121 North Main Street, Mechanicville, NY 12118, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the Mass, from 10 to 11 a.m. Remembrances may be made All Saints on the Hudson Church, 52 William St, Mechanicville, NY or The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 in loving memory of Theresa M. Downing. Visit







