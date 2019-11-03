Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. Maiello. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Maiello, Theresa M. COLONIE Theresa M. Maiello, 67 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Newburgh, N.Y. on April 4, 1952, Theresa was the daughter of Louis and Gloria (Griffin) Ponessi. Theresa attended Newburgh Free Academy and Orange County Community College, receiving her degree in applied science and becoming a registered nurse. She moved to Albany, working at several capital area hospitals and retiring from the Stratton V.A. Medical Center in August of 2018. She was a member of St. Pius Church in Loudonville. Survivors include her children, Philip and Joseph Maiello; her mother, Gloria Ponessi; her sister, Elizabeth (David) Christie; her brother, Louis (Maureen) Ponessi; her uncle, Junie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Theresa was predeceased by her father, Louis; and brother Joseph Ponessi. The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to her son's father Philip Maiello and his wife, Roseanne for their unconditional love and support throughout Theresa's illness, and also to the staff at The Hospice Inn for their exemplary care and compassion given to Theresa and her family. We are forever grateful and blessed to have had you take this final journey with us. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Maiello, Theresa M. COLONIE Theresa M. Maiello, 67 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Newburgh, N.Y. on April 4, 1952, Theresa was the daughter of Louis and Gloria (Griffin) Ponessi. Theresa attended Newburgh Free Academy and Orange County Community College, receiving her degree in applied science and becoming a registered nurse. She moved to Albany, working at several capital area hospitals and retiring from the Stratton V.A. Medical Center in August of 2018. She was a member of St. Pius Church in Loudonville. Survivors include her children, Philip and Joseph Maiello; her mother, Gloria Ponessi; her sister, Elizabeth (David) Christie; her brother, Louis (Maureen) Ponessi; her uncle, Junie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Theresa was predeceased by her father, Louis; and brother Joseph Ponessi. The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to her son's father Philip Maiello and his wife, Roseanne for their unconditional love and support throughout Theresa's illness, and also to the staff at The Hospice Inn for their exemplary care and compassion given to Theresa and her family. We are forever grateful and blessed to have had you take this final journey with us. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close