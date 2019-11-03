Maiello, Theresa M. COLONIE Theresa M. Maiello, 67 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Newburgh, N.Y. on April 4, 1952, Theresa was the daughter of Louis and Gloria (Griffin) Ponessi. Theresa attended Newburgh Free Academy and Orange County Community College, receiving her degree in applied science and becoming a registered nurse. She moved to Albany, working at several capital area hospitals and retiring from the Stratton V.A. Medical Center in August of 2018. She was a member of St. Pius Church in Loudonville. Survivors include her children, Philip and Joseph Maiello; her mother, Gloria Ponessi; her sister, Elizabeth (David) Christie; her brother, Louis (Maureen) Ponessi; her uncle, Junie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Theresa was predeceased by her father, Louis; and brother Joseph Ponessi. The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to her son's father Philip Maiello and his wife, Roseanne for their unconditional love and support throughout Theresa's illness, and also to the staff at The Hospice Inn for their exemplary care and compassion given to Theresa and her family. We are forever grateful and blessed to have had you take this final journey with us. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019