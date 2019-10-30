Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa M. Micklas. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Saint Mary's Church in Crescent 86 Church Hill Rd. Waterford , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Micklas, Theresa M. HALFMOON Theresa Mary Micklas was called home on October 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Theresa was born in Mechanicville on January 1, 1931, to Henry and Angelina Richards. Theresa married Francis Micklas on September 21, 1952, and they had three sons. Theresa and Frank raised their sons in Clifton Park. Theresa went to work for the Shenendehowa school system spending over 30 years in food services and retired as the manager of the high school cafeteria. In her retirement years she often went back to substitute at the school, she enjoyed being with her co-workers and the kids. Frank passed away on June 24, 1989. Theresa continued to live in the home they built together in Clifton Park until she moved to the Independent Senior Community, Falcon Trace, last year. Theresa has been a devoted member of Saint Mary Crescent Church where she served on numerous committees and relished the relationships of her fellow parishioners. Theresa has spent her retirement years as a member of the Halfmoon Senior Center, she enjoyed bocce ball, shuffleboard, planning bazaars, taking trips and spending time with her many close friends at the center. Theresa had a love for bowling and participated on a league for many years until just last year. Theresa is survived by her sons, Thomas Micklas and his wife Renee of Crosby, Texas, Robert Micklas and his wife Karen of Scotia, and David Micklas and his wife Dorothy of Shelburne, Vt. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Francis Micklas, they had 37 loving years of marriage together. Theresa was also predeceased by her parents Henry and Angelina Richards. In celebration of Theresa's life, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 2, at 9 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church in Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in Theresa's memory to







