Nash, Theresa M. COLONIE Theresa M. Nash passed away on November 7, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James Berry and Margaret Berry Sullivan. Theresa was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Survivors include five children, Mark (wife Joanne) Nash, Michele Bianchino (husband Michael), Matthew (wife Regina) Nash, M. Krista Nash, and Michael (wife Julie) Nash; ten grandchildren, Michael Bianchino, Kristen Ryan, Joseph Bianchino, Sara and Rachel Nash, Katlin and Molly Nash, Mathieu Strait, and Anastasia and William Nash; two great-grandsons, Mitchell and Sean Ryan; a sister, Marie Tracy; and many nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Edward "Ned" Nash; and her siblings, Elizabeth Strang, Virginia Smith, James Berry, Martin Berry and Margaret Kropp. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 10 a.m.in Saint Michael the Archangel Church, Troy, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. Donations may be made to Saint Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205 or to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019