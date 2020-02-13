|
|
Lacy, Theresa Orciuoli EAST GREENBUSH Theresa Orciuoli Lacy, 58 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Theresa was born on October 3, 1961, in Albany, the proud daughter of Ralph J. and the late Kathleen (McManus) Orciuoli. Theresa was a graduate of Maria College and had worked for the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority before becoming a nurse at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Theresa loved to go to the beach, but most of all she loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was predeceased by her mother Kathleen (McManus) Orciuoli; and her infant niece Ashley WijeyesingheSurvivors include her father Ralph Orciuoli; her daughters, Katrina (Vincent) Russo, and Adrianna Alvarez; and a son Joseph Alvarez. Theresa was the sister of Kathleen (Jennifer Lieberman) Siegmund, Angela Nesel, Victoria (John) Wijeyesinghe, and Ralph A.(Yoriko) Orciuoli; proud Nonna of Lorenzo and Luca Russo; and aunt of Anthony, Johnny, Tommy, Molly, Angelo, Julietta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Church of St. Mary. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020