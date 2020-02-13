Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Orciuoli Lacy


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Orciuoli Lacy Obituary
Lacy, Theresa Orciuoli EAST GREENBUSH Theresa Orciuoli Lacy, 58 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Theresa was born on October 3, 1961, in Albany, the proud daughter of Ralph J. and the late Kathleen (McManus) Orciuoli. Theresa was a graduate of Maria College and had worked for the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority before becoming a nurse at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Theresa loved to go to the beach, but most of all she loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was predeceased by her mother Kathleen (McManus) Orciuoli; and her infant niece Ashley WijeyesingheSurvivors include her father Ralph Orciuoli; her daughters, Katrina (Vincent) Russo, and Adrianna Alvarez; and a son Joseph Alvarez. Theresa was the sister of Kathleen (Jennifer Lieberman) Siegmund, Angela Nesel, Victoria (John) Wijeyesinghe, and Ralph A.(Yoriko) Orciuoli; proud Nonna of Lorenzo and Luca Russo; and aunt of Anthony, Johnny, Tommy, Molly, Angelo, Julietta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Church of St. Mary. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now