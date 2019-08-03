Proper, Theresa ALBANY Theresa Proper, age 75 of Albany, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on December 23, 1943, to the late Chester and Sophie Davis. Theresa is survived by her husband, Edward Proper Sr.; her children, Anthony Proper (Jessie), Edward Proper Jr. (Ann) and Theresa Proper (Mike); her grandchildren, Edward, Tony, Kirrah, Joseph, Braden and Christa; her sisters, Carol and Barbara; and many nieces and nephews. Theresa enjoyed many things, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 3 - 5:30 p.m. followed by a service at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 3, 2019