Rose, Theresa TROY Theresa Rose, 61 of Troy, passed into eternal life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Cunningham Begy. Theresa had formerly worked at the New York State Compensation Board. She enjoyed doing all different crafts, playing the guitar and was always fun loving. Theresa is survived by her two sons, Theodore Rose of Long Beach, Calif. and Jeremiah Rose of Schaghticoke, N.Y.; she is also survived by her sister, Annina Sawyer; three brothers, Francis, Kevin and Bart Bassett; and was predeceased by her sister Mary Jane Dow. Theresa is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 28, 2019