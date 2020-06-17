Rosekrans-Hale, Theresa SPRING HILL, Fla. Theresa Rosekrans-Hale, 87 of Spring Hill, peacefully passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Theresa lived a beautiful and fulfilling life, and a life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Theresa's celebration of life is to be determined and will be announced in early July. Obituary at www.wereme mber.com/theresa-rosekrans -hale/8x3r/memories
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.