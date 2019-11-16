Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Cohoes, NY
Interment
Following Services
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
Theresa Savaria Obituary
Savaria, Theresa COHOES Theresa Guerin Savaria, 78 of Cohoes, passed away at Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Troy with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born and educated in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late George and Ida Mae Bressette Guerin. Theresa was a bus driver for many years for Folmsbee Transportation. She loved reading, playing Bingo and crocheting. Wife of the late William F. Savaria. Survived by her children, Colleen Fernet of Cohoes, Susan (David) Scherpf of Florida, William A. (Amy) Savaria of Cohoes, Donna L. (Scott) Berdar of Cohoes and the late Wendy Wilmot; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Rock (Marion) Guerin of Cohoes, Richard (Theresa) Guerin of Troy, Marie (Robert) Loiselle of Cohoes and the late George (Betty) Guerin of Clifton Park. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral on Monday at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Those who wish to remember Theresa in a special way may donate to in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
