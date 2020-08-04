Purzycki, Therese C. ALBANY Therese C. Purzycki, 89, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Therese was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Oliver Cain and her stepmother, Martha Oliver Cain. Therese was the devoted wife of the late Francis H. Purzycki. Therese was a member and a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. Therese is survived by her daughter, Martha (James) Ryan; her beloved grandchildren, Francis, Timothy, and Grace, the greatest joy of her later years; her dear lifelong friend Marie Frasier; and several nieces and nephews. Therese was predeceased by her brothers, William and Eugene Cain; and her sister Mary Cain. A graduate of the Academy of Holy Names, Therese was proud to be the wife of an Albany firefighter and battalion chief. She loved to recount her many travels and adventures, especially a trip with Marie to the Netherlands, during which they delivered a letter from Albany Mayor Corning to the mayor of Nijmegen, Albany's sister city. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5, at 9 a.m. in All Saints Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany. Interment will immediately follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Attendees are asked to follow the current N.Y.S. restrictions of wearing masks and following social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, Therese requested that donations be made to the Blessed Sacrament School, 605 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com