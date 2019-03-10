Paley, Therese M. (McNally) ENDICOTT Therese M. (McNally) Paley, 88, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas B. and Helen McNally; brothers, Burke and Joe; husband, John "Jack" Paley; son Michael; and sister, Helen Van Amburgh. Therese is survived by her sons, Tom (Sue) Paley, John (Carol) Paley, and Kevin (Kathy) Paley; also grandchildren, Keehna (Mark) Murphy, and Chelsea (Coty) Miller; Terri Anne Compton, Kara (Kim) Paley-Ryan, and Sean (Heather) Paley; Kevin Paley Jr.; and Ben, Kendra, and Morgan. At Therese's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Therese will be laid to rest next to her beloved, John "Jack" Paley. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Therese's memory may be made to .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese M. (McNally) Paley.
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
216 Broadway
Port Ewen, NY 12466
(845) 802-4614
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019