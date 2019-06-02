Theresia M. Keech

Keech, Theresia M. VOORHEESVILLE Theresia M. Keech, 94, of Voorheesville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Moos, Germany on March 14, 1925, Theresia was the daughter of the late Xaiver and Theresia (Maidl) Weber. She was the devoted wife to the late James W. Keech. They were married 65 years, until his passing on March 31, 2013. Theresia was a strong, hard working woman. She spent 32 years working for the New York State Department of Education. She also enjoyed flowers and spending time with her family. Theresia is survived by her four children, Norma Decker (Michael), James Keech Jr.(Linda), Linda Keech Silberman, Stephan Keech, Sr. (Annette); her grandchildren, Jennifer Decker, Jessica Decker, Theresa Decker, Megan Decker, James Keech, Stephan Keech Jr., Katlyn Keech, Robert Silberman; and her great- grandson, Michael Keech. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Besides her parents and her husband, Theresia was predeceased by her son-in- law, Richard Silberman. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from June 2 to June 3, 2019
