Stevens, Theron C. Jr. LATHAM Theron C. Stevens Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Theron was the son of the late Theron Stevens Sr. and Anna McGarry Stevens. Theron was the devoted husband to the late Winifred M. Stevens. Theron is survived by his sons, Bruce Stevens of Latham, and James Stevens of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; his grandchildren, Daniel Stevens and Robyn Stevens; and his brother, Edward Stevens of Saratoga Springs. Per Theron's wishes, there will be no visitation. Services will be held privately by the family. Masks are required, and social distancing must be observed both inside and outside the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Theron's memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com