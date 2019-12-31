|
Biette, Thomas A. TROY Thomas A. Biette entered into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. Tom was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary Beth (Callahan) Biette. Tom was born in Troy to his deceased parents Paul W. Biette and Alma Carl Biette on May 9, 1955. He was the baby of three children. He was predeceased by his wonderful older brother, Paul C. Biette. He is survived by his older sister, June (Marc) Misercordia. He is also survived by a special brother-in-law, Dave Gadomski. Several nieces and a nephew will hold close the memories of their uncle for all of the happy years of parties and celebrations spent together. Tom and Mary Beth met at a wedding in October 1973 and were never apart from there on. They just celebrated 43 years of loving marriage in July 2019. Tom was the cherished dad of Tommy Biette; Elizabeth (Betsy) Cummins and her husband, Karl; Margaret (Maggie) Urquhart and her husband, Bill; and Matthew Biette. Tom was the most special loving poppy of Molly, Olivia, Tim, Thomas, Callahan, Lily, Breigh and Joey. He was always present and proud of all their activities. Tom also cherished canine grandsons Bronx and Woody. His most special puppy was Joe. Tom worked for the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department, ran a route for the Charles Freihofer Baking Company and most recently retired from Rensselaer County as the building supervisor. Tom was a well known and loved bartender in the Wyna-ntskill/Troy area. Many people flocked in to see and be with him when they knew he was working. Tom had a wonderful comradery with so many people, most especially his buddies at the CRAB Post and American Legion Post 1489. There was nothing Tom would not do to help out a family or friend. He was especially proud to be a full-fledged N.Y. Yankees Fan, and also a fan of the N.Y. Giants even though those Giants disappointed him time and time again! Tom and Mary Beth enjoyed several yearly vacations to the shores of Florida, Maine, Cape Cod and Wildwood Crest. Tom was very happy in Las Vegas as well. Tom and Mary Beth also enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean several times with best buddies ever Karen and Ed Cassino. They were most happy sitting on a beach with a cooler of drinks and a book in hand for Mary Beth. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Thomas A. Biette to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Northeastern New York Chapter 950, New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Latham, NY 12110 or the Cardiac Kids, 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
