Biette, Thomas A. TROY Thomas A. Biette entered into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, today Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, and at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Northeastern New York Chapter or Cardiac Kids. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020