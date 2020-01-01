Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Troy, NY
Thomas A. Biette


1955 - 2019
Thomas A. Biette Obituary
Biette, Thomas A. TROY Thomas A. Biette entered into eternal life on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy, today Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, and at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation Northeastern New York Chapter or Cardiac Kids. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020
