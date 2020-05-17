Thomas A. Blaesi
Blaesi, Thomas A. BALLSTON LAKE Thomas A. Blaesi, 62 of Gates and Ballston Lake, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Blaesi; daughter, Stephanie Blaesi; son, Christopher (Amanda) Blaesi; expected grandchild to be born soon and many dear friends. Tom was a retiree of Eastman Kodak and a retiree of Tokyo Enterprise in Saratoga Springs. He will be sadly missed by many that knew him. Services will be private due to the health crisis. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
