Blaesi, Thomas A. BALLSTON LAKE Thomas A. Blaesi, 62 of Gates and Ballston Lake, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Blaesi; daughter, Stephanie Blaesi; son, Christopher (Amanda) Blaesi; expected grandchild to be born soon and many dear friends. Tom was a retiree of Eastman Kodak and a retiree of Tokyo Enterprise in Saratoga Springs. He will be sadly missed by many that knew him. Services will be private due to the health crisis. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.