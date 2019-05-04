Gauvin, Thomas A. NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio Thomas A. Gauvin, 50 of New Middletown, passed away suddenly on March 29, 2019. Born on December 3, 1968, in Albany, Tom was the son of Bruce (Donna) Gauvin of Illinois, and Diane (Walter) Bedell of New York. He was the husband of Stacy and father of Zachary, Gino and Giovanni of Ohio; brother of Kim (Pat) Malleolo, Jill (Mike) Bonesteel, Dan (Betty) Bedell, Steve (Kim) Bedell all of New York, and Beth Bedell and Erin (Aaron) Mills of New Hampshire. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends survive with countless stories of his love of humor. Tom graduated from Columbia High School and was a combat engineer for the U.S. Army in Desert Storm. He graduated from The College of Saint Rose and was teaching in Cleveland, Ohio at the Michael R. White Stem School where he leaves many cherished colleagues and students who loved him. Tom was a dedicated New England Patriots fan even though he did not live in New England and passed that on to his sons. Interment with a military honor service will be held on June 22, in Greenville, N.H. If a donation in Tom's memory is your wish, please consider contributing to Tom's younger sons' college fund, UGift529.com code D6G-C34, or make check payable to NY's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan, P.O. Box 55440, Boston, MA, 02205, acct. 312560902-05 in the memo. To send a condolence to Tom's family, please visit www.michaudfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 4 to May 5, 2019