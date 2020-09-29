Gucciardo, Thomas A. LATHAM Thomas A. Gucciardo, 70 of Latham and Naples, Fla., and formerly of Flushing, Queens passed away peacefully at his home on September 25, 2020, with his loving wife and sons by his side. Born on December 23, 1949, Thomas grew up in Flushing, Queens where he would meet his wife of 45 years Theresa S. Gucciardo. Thomas proudly served as a sharp shooter M-16 solider in the U.S. military from 1970-1972 and was honorably discharged. Thomas worked for the federal government for over 30 years before relocating with his loving wife to Latham in 1985. The Government offered him a position in Miami, Fla. or Albany but he felt it would be best to raise a family in the Capital Region. Thomas was a loyal devoted husband and wonderful father to his loving sons, Anthony M. Gucciardo and his youngest son Michael Gucciardo (Megan). He was also a longtime Lionel train enthusiast and had an amazing train set that families and kids loved to visit during the holidays. Thomas retired in 2004 to work with his son and wife in a real estate business started by his son Anthony in 2002. He was fortunate enough to spend nearly 20 years during the winter months in Naples, Fla. where he had a tremendous amount of friends and staff who loved him including longtime friend Klay Mills of Naples, Fla. who respectfully called him Poppa G. Thomas was a quiet force in his family who always offered the most practical and logical advice. Even though his sons didn't always listen to him at the end of the day, Dad was always right. No one could manicure a lawn, maintain a pool or organize projects like Thomas did. He was the most dependable and punctual person ever. He was predeceased by Genevieve and Rocco Cono who lovingly cared for him his entire life; as well as his wonderful brother Joseph "Yogi" who passed away in 2001. Thomas also leaves behind his wonderful loving siblings and their spouses including twin brothers, Anthony and Chuckie (Annmarie), and brother Frankie (Paula); sisters, Joan (George) Obergfoll, Patricia Brueckmann, and Susie (John); and many wonderful nephews and nieces. Also surviving is his longtime family friend Abigail "Abby" Gagne and her son who he cherished, Sebastian Benjamin of Manchester, Conn. Thomas will be sorely missed by all of the lives he helped touch in a special way. Thank you to all his family members who came to visit him on September 19 and 20... it meant the world to know you all came to say goodbye. A special thank you to the friends who came to visit Thomas at his home: Anthony Casale, Mike Falzo, Ryan Falzo, Andrea Graffeo and her daughter Sarah. A sincere thank you to the wonderful compassionate staff from Community Hospice. Special thank you to Dr. Christopher Stark Radiology Oncology at A.M.C. We know you tried your best to save this wonderful man. Thank you to all the other friends that sent food, flowers, and cards. Your thoughtfulness will always be appreciated as you are all special people. Thomas also shared a 45-year love for the N.Y. Yankees with his brother-in-law Salvatore Palazzolo. Relatives and friends are invited for calling hours on Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Following required health protocols, proper social distancing must be maintained and masks or face coverings must be worn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 2 at 10:30 a.m. in Mary's Nativity- St. Ann Parish, 14230 58th Ave., Flushing, Queens. Burial will follow in Mount St Mary's Cemetery in Flushing, Queens. Thomas's wish was to be returned home to his roots where he will lay in rest with all of his predeceased loved ones. Memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
