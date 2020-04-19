Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Morelli, Thomas A. "Tim" BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Thomas A. "Tim" Morelli, formerly of Watervliet, died peacefully on April 15, 2020, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla. Tim's full life of 93 years was benchmarked by his genuine smile, tremendous heart, and a 71-year devotion to his beloved wife, Doris (Plasse). Born on March 22, 1927, Tim was the son of Paul and Anna (Shiavo) Morelli. Tim was a U.S. Army staff sergeant, serving in World War II. He was stationed stateside in Fort Dix, N.J. Tim was honored to serve his country and received, with humility, the thrill of a lifetime in May 2016, when he was granted an honor flight to Washington, D.C. From his wheelchair on the tarmac of the Orlando International Airport, Tim smiled with pride. On April 4, 1947, Tim began a 45-year entrepreneurial career as a small business owner. Tim and his brother John opened "Morelli Importing Company" in Watervliet. Together, they operated the business until their retirement in 1992. During that time, Tim served all of his customers (paying and non-paying) with a genuine smile and a matter-of-fact kindness. In 1991, Tim decided it was time to run for public office and thus began his decade of service as an Albany County Legislator. He was chairman of the Public Safety Committee in charge of implementing the 911 system in Albany County. He served on the Soil, Water and Conservation Committees. Tim was the kind of politician who listened more than he talked. A question he was often asked in the chamber was, "Why are you always smiling, Tim?" His response was usually, a smile, a shrug and the phrase, "Why not?" Tim was also a former Watervliet Democratic Committeeman, member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks, former member of the CRS Post where he was in the Dart League, Watervliet Fish & Game Club, Hendrick Hudson Rod & Gun Club, and the Taconic Rod & Gun Club. Tim often told stories of meeting his dear wife Doris, their first dance date, how instantly he was taken with her, and how he knew she was the love of his life. Doris and Tim were together more than they were apart for over 70 years. They worked, they played golf and bocce, raised their children, delighted in their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Tim loved hunting, fishing, boating and his cottage on Saratoga Lake. When Tim and Doris were both seventy-five years old, they moved to Florida and immediately made a new, wonderful home. Tim was a believer in tradition, honesty, hard work and Italian food. Tim and Doris were equal partners before that was a common phrase. Although some would observe perhaps the scale balanced a little more toward Doris, Tim would say, with a smile, that was his plan all along. As their children grew up, married and spread out across the globe, together Tim and Doris always welcomed everyone back to their home. Whether in Watervliet or The Villages, Fla., they loved hosting holidays, Sunday dinners, or a random weekday, whirling guests around in their golf carts. Tim, also known as Dad, Grandpa and Big Poppy, leaves behind a cadre and a legacy of those who loved him unconditionally and fiercely. Tim's pride and joy were his five children, who will miss him dearly: Sue Ann Moreau (late Ron) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Paul (Rose Ann) of Venice, Fla., Tom (Ellen) of Stephentown, Jim (Kim) of Lake Worth, Fla. and Gerard (Cathy) of Gulf Port, Miss. Tim has 12 grandchildren to whom he taught the meaning of love, a strong work ethic, and the importance of a well-timed (and often repeated) quote: "You took the words right out of my mouth!" Tim also leaves behind 21 great-grandchildren who thought the world of their smiling, happy Big Poppy. It would not be uncommon for Tim to encourage more helpings at the dinner table, and to inquire (often) if there was any chance dessert might be served (or sampled) prior to the main course. It was also not uncommon for Doris to reply, quite firmly, "No, Tim!" But, with a smile, a small shrug and a quick hand, the extra mouthful of pasta (or pie), would be sure to find its way to Tim. The end result would cause a ripple of giggles and silent cheering from his grandchildren, and in later years, their children. Tim was predeceased by his dear son-in-law Ron Moreau; brothers, Nicholas, John, and Albert Morelli; and his sisters, Elizabeth "Betty, The Dutchess" Favata, Ann Ragosta, Rose Walker, Helen Barbuto, Mary Pitaniello. Tim's family extends their infinite gratitude to the staff at the Life Care Center of Estero, especially Yva, who treated Tim with extraordinary compassion. It is never easy to transition a loved one to a nursing home, but Tim received top-notch care, kindness and friendship. Ever the politician and diplomat, Tim held court with his friends during meals, and brought daily joy to the front desk with his sincere smile and hearty laugh. Throughout the course of his life, Tim was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet, and St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, Fla. Tim's family takes comfort and finds peace knowing that Tim is now in the loving arms of God, likely telling a story; and of course, smiling. Due to the Coronavirus disease 2019, services will be private at the convenience of the family with entombment in St. Agnes Mausoleum in Menands. If you wish to make a donation, please remember The Life Care Center of Estero, Florida, 3850 Williams Road, Estero, FL, 33928 in memory of Thomas "Tim" Morelli. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book available at















Morelli, Thomas A. "Tim" BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Thomas A. "Tim" Morelli, formerly of Watervliet, died peacefully on April 15, 2020, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla. Tim's full life of 93 years was benchmarked by his genuine smile, tremendous heart, and a 71-year devotion to his beloved wife, Doris (Plasse). Born on March 22, 1927, Tim was the son of Paul and Anna (Shiavo) Morelli. Tim was a U.S. Army staff sergeant, serving in World War II. He was stationed stateside in Fort Dix, N.J. Tim was honored to serve his country and received, with humility, the thrill of a lifetime in May 2016, when he was granted an honor flight to Washington, D.C. From his wheelchair on the tarmac of the Orlando International Airport, Tim smiled with pride. On April 4, 1947, Tim began a 45-year entrepreneurial career as a small business owner. Tim and his brother John opened "Morelli Importing Company" in Watervliet. Together, they operated the business until their retirement in 1992. During that time, Tim served all of his customers (paying and non-paying) with a genuine smile and a matter-of-fact kindness. In 1991, Tim decided it was time to run for public office and thus began his decade of service as an Albany County Legislator. He was chairman of the Public Safety Committee in charge of implementing the 911 system in Albany County. He served on the Soil, Water and Conservation Committees. Tim was the kind of politician who listened more than he talked. A question he was often asked in the chamber was, "Why are you always smiling, Tim?" His response was usually, a smile, a shrug and the phrase, "Why not?" Tim was also a former Watervliet Democratic Committeeman, member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks, former member of the CRS Post where he was in the Dart League, Watervliet Fish & Game Club, Hendrick Hudson Rod & Gun Club, and the Taconic Rod & Gun Club. Tim often told stories of meeting his dear wife Doris, their first dance date, how instantly he was taken with her, and how he knew she was the love of his life. Doris and Tim were together more than they were apart for over 70 years. They worked, they played golf and bocce, raised their children, delighted in their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Tim loved hunting, fishing, boating and his cottage on Saratoga Lake. When Tim and Doris were both seventy-five years old, they moved to Florida and immediately made a new, wonderful home. Tim was a believer in tradition, honesty, hard work and Italian food. Tim and Doris were equal partners before that was a common phrase. Although some would observe perhaps the scale balanced a little more toward Doris, Tim would say, with a smile, that was his plan all along. As their children grew up, married and spread out across the globe, together Tim and Doris always welcomed everyone back to their home. Whether in Watervliet or The Villages, Fla., they loved hosting holidays, Sunday dinners, or a random weekday, whirling guests around in their golf carts. Tim, also known as Dad, Grandpa and Big Poppy, leaves behind a cadre and a legacy of those who loved him unconditionally and fiercely. Tim's pride and joy were his five children, who will miss him dearly: Sue Ann Moreau (late Ron) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Paul (Rose Ann) of Venice, Fla., Tom (Ellen) of Stephentown, Jim (Kim) of Lake Worth, Fla. and Gerard (Cathy) of Gulf Port, Miss. Tim has 12 grandchildren to whom he taught the meaning of love, a strong work ethic, and the importance of a well-timed (and often repeated) quote: "You took the words right out of my mouth!" Tim also leaves behind 21 great-grandchildren who thought the world of their smiling, happy Big Poppy. It would not be uncommon for Tim to encourage more helpings at the dinner table, and to inquire (often) if there was any chance dessert might be served (or sampled) prior to the main course. It was also not uncommon for Doris to reply, quite firmly, "No, Tim!" But, with a smile, a small shrug and a quick hand, the extra mouthful of pasta (or pie), would be sure to find its way to Tim. The end result would cause a ripple of giggles and silent cheering from his grandchildren, and in later years, their children. Tim was predeceased by his dear son-in-law Ron Moreau; brothers, Nicholas, John, and Albert Morelli; and his sisters, Elizabeth "Betty, The Dutchess" Favata, Ann Ragosta, Rose Walker, Helen Barbuto, Mary Pitaniello. Tim's family extends their infinite gratitude to the staff at the Life Care Center of Estero, especially Yva, who treated Tim with extraordinary compassion. It is never easy to transition a loved one to a nursing home, but Tim received top-notch care, kindness and friendship. Ever the politician and diplomat, Tim held court with his friends during meals, and brought daily joy to the front desk with his sincere smile and hearty laugh. Throughout the course of his life, Tim was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet, and St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, Fla. Tim's family takes comfort and finds peace knowing that Tim is now in the loving arms of God, likely telling a story; and of course, smiling. Due to the Coronavirus disease 2019, services will be private at the convenience of the family with entombment in St. Agnes Mausoleum in Menands. If you wish to make a donation, please remember The Life Care Center of Estero, Florida, 3850 Williams Road, Estero, FL, 33928 in memory of Thomas "Tim" Morelli. Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book available at ParkerBrosMemorial.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close