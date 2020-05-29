Thomas A. Nadeau
1956 - 2020
Nadeau, Thomas A. CLIFTON PARK Thomas A. Nadeau, also affectionately known as "Mooser," Tommy, or uncle Tommy to his family and friends, passed into eternal life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at a place he loved, Schroon Lake, N.Y. Tom was born on June 6, 1956, in Cohoes. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School as well as Cohoes City schools, graduating from Cohoes High in 1974. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and entered active duty on November 11, 1975. Thomas served as a tactical wire operations specialist, and was promoted to the rank of sergeant, before his honorable discharge. After the service, Thomas worked for various construction companies, eventually forming his own company, Thomas A. Nadeau Construction. Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 476 of Cohoes, American Legion Riders Post 1644 of Mechanicville, and the Polish American Association of Cohoes. He was an avid fisherman as well as hunter, and enjoyed those sports with friends and family, especially with his brother Gil. He enjoyed long scenic rides on his motorcycle, a cold beer or cocktail, a great rock and roll show, and the company of his family and many friends. Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Joseph, "TJ" Nadeau; and daughter Katy Nadeau. Also survived by his siblings, Larry (Emily), Leon, Gilbert and Beth Nadeau, Beatrice Peterson (Scott), Bernice Niles and Leo Niles (Elaine). Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Bernadette Nadeau; as well as his siblings, Jake, Ducky, Chick, Billy, Royal and Barbara. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends. Tom will be remembered for his teasing, funny personality, warm heart and generous spirit. Due to COVID-19, only family may call at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford on Sunday, May 31, from 2-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his honor to the Saratoga County Veterans Trust Fund, 2144 Double Day Ave., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2020.
