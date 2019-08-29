Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. O'Brien. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Brien, Thomas A. LOUDONVILLE Thomas A. O'Brien, 82, entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Albany, he was the son of Edgar T. and Helene Schaefer O'Brien. Mr. O'Brien graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1955, received his degree in electrical engineering from Manhattan College in 1959, and earned his M.B.A. at R.P.I. in 1966. Thomas was a dedicated employee of Norton Company in Watervliet, with over 35 years of service. He was a past member of the Town of Colonie Conservation Advisory Council, and a longtime board member of the Northeast Career Planning. Thomas enjoyed many things in life, but most of all he was most proud of his family and he loved spending time with children, grandchildren and other family and friends. He was the dear husband of Dorothea Henderer O'Brien; loving father of Thomas A. O'Brien Jr. (Clare), Daniel E. O'Brien (Lara), Cynthia O. Knox (Roger), Stephen F. O'Brien (Lisa) and Jennifer J. O'Brien (Nicholas Rossettos); cherished grandfather of Calvin and Garrett O'Brien, Kevin and Austin Knox, Kathryn and Christopher O'Brien, Zoe and Miles Rossettos; brother of Edward O'Brien (Constance) and Michael O'Brien (Diana). Thomas is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Living Resources, Shaker Place, and The Community Hospice for their comforting care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Thomas's family on Saturday, August 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. His funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Thomas A. O'Brien in a special way may send a contribution to either the Northeast Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110, St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211, or the . To leave a message for the family please visit











