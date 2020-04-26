Gallagher, Thomas Andrew Jr. RENSSELAER Thomas Andrew Gallagher Jr., 92, died of natural causes on April 18, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy. Born in Albany on May 9, 1927, Thomas was the son of Thomas A. Gallagher Sr., and Harriet Dixon Gallagher. He was a lifelong resident of the Albany area. Thomas was a 1945 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. He married Vivian Miaski in 1951 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in East Greenbush. For most of his career, he worked at the Rensselaer office of Ashland Chemical Company, eventually becoming plant superintendent and retiring in 1986. He later worked for twelve years as a bus driver for the East Greenbush School District. Thomas was a loving family man who enjoyed picnics, holidays, car trips, and the family pets. He engaged in various home improvement projects. He liked the ocean, classical music, and American history. His favorite activities included reading, watching football, playing cards and games, and tinkering with the engine of his car. Thomas is survived by five daughters and four sons-in-law, Deborah Gallagher and David Berkey of Morgantown, W.Va, Nancy Gallagher and Robert Longman of Olympia, Wash., Susan Gallagher of Albany, Kate Gallagher and Peter Conn of Olympia, Wash., and Merry Gallagher and James Lardie of Newport, Maine; and two grandsons, Anson and Lucas Berkey of Morgantown, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years; his brother Richard (Joan) Gallagher; and his son-in-law Stephen Vardin. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020