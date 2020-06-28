O'Connor, Thomas Austin VENICE, Fla. Thomas Austin O'Connor died suddenly of natural causes at his home in Venice Fla. on June 19, 2020. He was born August 19, 1943, in New York City to James O'Connor and Catherine Cribbin and received his collegiate degrees from Iona College and the University at Albany. He taught Spanish literature at Cortland State College and Texas A&M; he also served as department head of Romance Languages at Kansas State and Binghamton University, where he was named a Distinguished Professor. He retired in 2014. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rae Carolyn Schroeder; as well as his son Thomas Jr.; daughter Carolyn; and granddaughter Alicia. He loved gardening, reading, and traveling the world, but perhaps nothing more than spending summers in the Berkshire mountains in upstate New York. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Iona College in New Rochelle N.Y.





