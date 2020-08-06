Decker, Thomas B. ALTAMONT Thomas B. Decker, 76, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial funeral Mass on Thursday, August 20, at 8:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Please only enter the church from the main doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive by 8:15 a.m. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com