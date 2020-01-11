O'Connor, Thomas B. Jr. SARATOGA SPRINGS Thomas B. O'Connor, Jr. passed January 7, 2020. Service 2 p.m. Monday at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to, St. Peter's Community Outreach Program, St. Peter's Church, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020