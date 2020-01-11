Thomas B. O'Connor Jr.

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
O'Connor, Thomas B. Jr. SARATOGA SPRINGS Thomas B. O'Connor, Jr. passed January 7, 2020. Service 2 p.m. Monday at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to, St. Peter's Community Outreach Program, St. Peter's Church, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020
